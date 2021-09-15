In rural subdivision outside of Oregon...minutes from Madison Situated on a Beautiful wooded lot is this Spacious home with room to roam and grow! Enjoy the peace and tranquility of the trees & wildlife in your backyard or from inside as you lounge on your screened in porch....You will enjoy the open airy main living area (new skylights with remote shades)..split bdrm design for privacy! Beautiful!!Solid oak flooring made from the trees from the woods of this property in the dining & kitchen areas. Numerous updates have been done unique property,but new owner can still add their personal touch! This house has the ability to be a 5 bdrm home--or home office in the lower level! Please note owners are an avid outdoors family,hence reason for moving to property with land/large shed!
4 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $489,900
