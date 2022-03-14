4 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $370,000

Charming and well-maintained single family 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Oregon! Nested on a large 1/4 acre fenced-in lot with beautiful perennial flower garden. Spacious open concept living area with hardwood floors and gorgeous large windows give the space lots of warm, natural light. Four large bedrooms with a lot of space for a family. Finished basement that includes a bedroom, den, and a bonus room as well! 2 car fully insulated garage. Flooring in the bathrooms and carpeted areas updated within last 5 years. Location close to schools in the highly desirable Oregon School District, as well as lots of local parks and restaurants!