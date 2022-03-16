This stunning Barndominium on seven rolling acres is the picture of luxury. The sun-filled great room features 20ft ceilings, 8x16 custom patio door, 8ft stone fireplace and opens into the Chef's kitchen! Your guests will be overstaying their welcome with the 10x8 premium quartz island, Thermador appliances, 11x11 butler's pantry, 28in deep countertops, and immaculate hard Maple cabinets. The picturesque owner's suite has 12ft coffered ceilings, soaker tub, 8x5 1/2 walk in shower, dual vanity, and a 19x13 walk in closet. The zero entry first level features in floor zone heating throughout keeping every room your ideal temperature. In floor heat in the attached fully insulated garage and the 7,200sqft shed will be coveted by all for years to come! Hood Virtually Staged (backorder)
4 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $1,350,000
