MRP$995,000-$1,195,000 Elegant & comfortable 2 story set back on a secluded approach in a back drop of woods overlooking the fenced 40 acres w/ breathtaking sunsets from front porch & extensive patio. One owner custom designed & built that has sensational main level master suite w/ bonus space for exercise area, a combination living & formal dinning area w/ walls of built-ins, gorgeous beamed coffered ceiling & a stone hearth 2 sided wood FP also enjoyed in the perfect center island kitchen w/ casual dining. Special & smart main floor storage area next to laundry. Upper level w/ huge bonus area currently used as craft room & office, 2 bdrms share a full bath. Walkout LL w/ 2 rec rooms, 4th bdrm, full bath & one of a kind golf driving range. Garage w/ zero clearance entry & stairs to LL.
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $995,000
