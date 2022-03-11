4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $875,000

Welcome home to this secluded 3 bed, 3.5 bath home nestled on a 38 acre lot! This home features cathedral ceilings, hardwood flooring, a cozy NFP, and so much more! Walk out basement, with full bar and amazing entertaining spaces! Enjoy hiking, bon fires, hunting or just relaxing on your sprawling deck! Located minutes outside exciting Mount Horeb, but deep in the woods for complete relaxation! Make this your home today!