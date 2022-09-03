 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $630,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $630,000

Expected completion is October 2022. This ranch home features 4 BR & 3 1/2 BA with an option to add a 5th BR. The finished basement provides more than ample space for entertaining. Dual zone AC will allow for the ideal comfort on each floor. The MBR features a tray ceiling and two vanity sinks. The three car garage will be heated for those cold mid-west winters. Photos are of a similar model and are for illustrative purposes only.

