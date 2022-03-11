4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $604,900

Showings start Friday March 11. Remarkable 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home situated on a sought after quiet cul-de-sac! Walk into home with amazing high ceilings and gorgeous updated flooring leading you into the open concept living space. Airy and bright w/ large windows bringing natural light throughout. Rich cherry cabinets and beautiful granite tops fill the kitchen. Relax in the cozy sitting room off the kitchen or on one of the 3 decks this home offers. Escape to your private master suite with tray ceilings, spacious walk in closet, large tub, separate shower and double sinks. Huge ensuite in the lower level walkout basement along with a finished family room, workout room and tons of storage. Three car garage, this home has it all it is just waiting for you!