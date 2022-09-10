VRP $600,000 - $615,000 This luxurious, open concept, custom built home in Mt Horeb features a professionally designed Dream Kitchen equipped with stunning shaker-cabinetry and quartz tops, beautiful light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, and more. Huge windows and 9’ foot ceilings throughout the main level allow for abundant natural light! The main suite highlights a gorgeous hand-tiled walk-in shower, double vanity, and a walk-in closet. Spacious add’l living rm & rec rm occupy the LL, along with 2 bedrms, full bath, & studio space for an office, play rm, or exercise rm. The LL also has a walkout to the backyard with a huge 2-tier deck atop... the perfect set-up for entertaining! Located just minutes from adorable downtown Mt Horeb!
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $600,000
