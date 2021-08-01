Half a block off Main St, this original 1860's Brick Farmhouse has all the charm of yesteryear complete w/thoughtful updates for today's living. It sits on 2 lots! First floor welcomes you with immaculate wood floors joining a parlor & large library/living area. A breathtaking Chef's Kitchen connects to an attached sunroom w/restored brick fireplace. Upstairs, you'll enjoy a dreamy primary suite with two separate walk-in closets, & a fully tiled owner's bathroom w/a two person shower. 3 add'l bedrooms have separate closets & access to a gorgeous main bath. There are 3 improved outbuildings, including an Original Barn, w/easy alley entry, & a "Summer Kitchen"in an Artist's Studio/Living Suite & another building which could be used to run a Home Business. Perennials adorn this home!
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $595,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
University of Wisconsin's Brad Davison and Tyra Buss — a former Indiana University basketball player — got engaged after dating through the pandemic.
Sela Atkinson of Madison died at the scene as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash, the medical examiner's office said in a statement.
A Madison entrepreneur is proposing to open a large nightclub with DJs, live music, dance floor and up to 38 VIP lounges in a vacant big box store in a strip mall near West Towne Mall.
Strong thunderstorms and at least four tornadoes overnight Wednesday caused widespread damage, left tens of thousands without power and contri…
Additional charges against Chandler Halderson are expected now that his mother, Krista Halderson, is confirmed dead.
The new recommendations follow the CDC updating guidance on mask usage Tuesday for the fully vaccinated as the highly transmissible delta variant surges across the country.
Wisconsin COVID surge attributed to delta variant; Dane County elevated to 'substantial transmission'
The case count rose sharply between the beginning of July, when it was in the teens — the lowest it's been since March 2020 — and Friday.
The intersection will be turned into a roundabout to reduce the site’s history of fatal and severe injuries crashes, the Department of Transportation said.
The Madison Plan Commission rejected a major 18-story housing project in order to save a historic bar with deep ties to Chicago mobsters.
“We’re confident in this happening. The caveat is the time in which (the storms) transition from discreet storms to one line of storms."