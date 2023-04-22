Welcome to this impressive new construction ranch in an excellent Mount Horeb location! The heart of this home's open concept layout is a modern white kitchen, feat. open shelving/ample cabinetry, quartz tops, lg island, pantry, stainless steel appliances & a stunning tile backsplash. The main level also boasts a split 3 bed design, including the primary w/tray ceiling, ensuite w/dual vanities, tile shower, & spacious walk-in closet. Downstairs, you'll find a finished lower level w/ a 4th bedroom, large bathroom, & an exposed rec room; perfect for living and/or entertaining. There is also no shortage of storage throughout this home! Concrete work: driveway, 15x10 patio and front porch to be completed in the next few weeks. Don't wait to build when you can move right into this quality home!