 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $570,900

4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $570,900

4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $570,900

Half a block off Main St, this original 1860's Brick Farmhouse has all the charm of yesteryear complete w/thoughtful updates for today's living. It sits on 2 lots! First floor welcomes you with immaculate wood floors joining a parlor & large library/living area. A breathtaking Chef's Kitchen connects to an attached sunroom w/restored brick fireplace. Upstairs, you'll enjoy a dreamy primary suite with two separate walk-in closets, & a fully tiled owner's bathroom w/a two person shower. 3 add'l bedrooms have separate closets & access to a gorgeous main bath. There are 3 improved outbuildings, including an Original Barn, w/easy alley entry, & a "Summer Kitchen"in an Artist's Studio/Living Suite & another building which could be used to run a Home Business. Perennials adorn this home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe storms bring flooding to the upper Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics