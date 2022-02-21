4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $469,900

ALMOST NEW 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home in Mount Horeb’s Sutter's Prairie Ridge Neighborhood. Gorgeous kitchen featuring a sprawling island with breakfast bar, quartz counters, subway tile backsplash, black stainless steel appliances and full pantry. Easy access to the back patio with beautiful gazebo, firepit and big side yard with Rainbow Play System (included). Main floor is completed by a half bath and convenient main floor laundry. Upper level offers three bedrooms including the primary suite with WIC and private bath with dual sinks. Large second full bath has dual sinks as well. Fully finished LL has terrific family room, 4th bedroom, third full bath & extra rec space. Great proximity to community amenities, neighborhood park, and athletic fields.