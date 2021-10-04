 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $434,900

Well-built, surprisingly large home! Brand new 30 year roof with Owens Corning Duration shingles. ALL NEW carpet throughout home. Andersen Windows and doors. Ask for full list of features/updates. Vaulted ceiling in spacious main level. NEW bamboo flooring in kitchen. Upgraded SS appliances and light fixtures. Upper level has a wonderful primary suite plus two additional bedrooms and second full bath. Spend quality time in huge exposed rec room. Additional toy room/office, large laundry and third full bath. LL has a huge 4th bedroom with room for walk-in closet or make it your pool table/game room. Spacious storage area with tons of shelving for all your holiday decor. Insulated and finished 2-car garage. Walking distance to Grundahl Park, bike trail and downtown Mt Horeb restaurants.

