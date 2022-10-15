4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $371,500

Scheduled completion is October 31,2022. This 2,071 sqft half duplex features 4 br & 3 1/2 ba, finished basement, and heated 2 car garage. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and ensuite with two vanities. The kitchen will be equipped with SS appliances. The laundry room is completed with a wash tub. Less than 15 mins to Epic and 30 mins to Madison.