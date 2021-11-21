Showings start 11/22. Photos coming 11/19 Super quiet dead end street right off of the heart of charming Mt Horeb's downtown district. What an amazing Classic home this one is. Seller's (like so many out there) have fallen on some tough times and must sell before they could complete their intended updates this home. Huge kitchen, main floor laundry plus a full bath, great study and living room. Large covered deck off the back of the home makes for great outdoor space to use most of the year. Two renovated bathrooms upstairs and down. Some trim to put on in those rooms and also in some of the other rooms as they ran out of time/resources. Back staircase keeps the main area of the home spacious. New Furnace and A/C in '20, new dishwasher in '19. Come find the charm that is in this home.
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $245,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Vigilantes carrying rifles in the streets won't make our society safer.
Analysis: Here's why Kyle Rittenhouse is likely to be acquitted — and why the law on self-defense must change
If the jury acquits Kyle Rittenhouse, then they will be doing what the law requires them to do. That should prompt us to ask why the law dictates this result.
Justice is Kyle Rittenhouse's next victim in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
More than 20,000 Wisconsin football tickets went unscanned last week, and several factors are expected to lead to a smaller crowd this week against Nebraska.
Injury epidemic continues as Packers lose Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, Whitney Mercilus in win over Seahawks
It's possible all could miss significant time.
Wisconsin football players and coaches aren't looking past Nebraska this week, but that doesn't mean we can't make some bowl projections. Here are the most likely destinations for the Badgers.
McCarthy stalls Dems' spending bill; virus surge worsens in Upper Midwest; 'Tiger King' star's silence
- Updated
Things to know today: House vote on sweeping social, climate bill expected today; virus numbers climb in Midwest; 'Tiger King' star's silence. Get caught up.
Democrats revive Biden's big bill; House to vote on Gosar censure; US Northwest devastated by floods
Things to know today: Possible momentum for Biden's big bill; will Gosar be punished?; flooding in the Northwest US. Get caught up.
Contributing to a retirement savings account may put you in the running for a Saver's Credit.
Jim Polzin: Nebraska's plight a reminder of why Wisconsin football fans shouldn't be spoiled by success
Nine-win seasons weren't good enough for the Cornhuskers, so they tried something different 20 years ago. They've been on a coaching merry-go-round ever since.