Elegant & comfortable two-story set back on a secluded approach in a back drop of woods overlooking the fenced 40 acres & breathtaking sunsets from front porch & extensive patio. One owner custom designed & built that offers sensational main level master suite w/ bonus space for exercise area, a combination living & formal dinning area that boosts walls of built-ins, gorgeous beamed coffered ceiling & a stone hearth 2 sided wood fireplace also enjoyed in the perfect center island kitchen w/ casual dining. Special & smart main floor storage area adjacent to laundry. Upper level has huge bonus area currently used as craft room & office, 2 bdrms share a full bath. Walkout LL w/ 2 rec rooms, 4th bdrm, full bath & one of a kind golf driving range. Garage w/ zero clearance entry & stairs to LL.
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $1,195,000
