 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Monona - $600,000

4 Bedroom Home in Monona - $600,000

Welcome to the neighborhood! Monona proudly offers this beautiful home to its next owner. Rehabbed to its grandeur with a new kitchen complete with white cabinets, granite counter tops, ductless AC, new paint inside and out. Don't miss the newly added bathroom & remodeled basement. All new paint, flooring, & trim. Windows as well. New two hundred amp panel. Enjoy the proximity to the lake, parks & Monona pool!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics