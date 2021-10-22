 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Monona - $505,000

Property currently set up as a 5 bed CBRF with 3 private & 1 shared bedroom. Potential monthly income of $35K. Property features include chairlift elevator, sprinkler system, and nurse call station. (Negotiable) 8 person wheelchair transport van. Monitoring system including call assists for bed, bath, and floor. Property secured for elopement/wander risk residents. Clients enjoy the spacious rooms, rear deck and fenced back yard. Perfectly set up for any family needing special needs care.

