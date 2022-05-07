4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $915,000

Custom-built executive ranch located in the beautiful Community of Bishop's Bay, with an 18-hole golf course and country club! The clubhouse, pool and fitness center are part of the HOA. Home offers a grand, open concept great room with coffered ceiling, custom built-ins and a gas fireplace in the living room, spacious dining area and a chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry and a center island, perfect for entertaining! An adjacent 3 season sun room leads out to the oversized grilling deck overlooking the backyard. Owner's suite features a massive walk-in closet and spa bath with custom-tiled shower. High end finishes and custom millwork / cabinetry throughout! Exposed, full walkout lower level rec room with custom wet bar, large bonus room, 4th bedroom and full bath. Attached 3 car garage.