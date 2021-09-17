 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $875,000

Middleton Hills perfection. Immaculately maintained & thoughtfully designed. First time offered for sale. 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths upstairs with unobstructed views of the park & State Capital. Main floor includes open floor plan with den & half bath. Finished basement with rec room, 4th bedroom & full bath. Across the street from the park & short walk to Middleton Schools. No detail forgotten or upgrade not included. Viking appliances, quartz countertops, Kohler fixtures, Radio RA lighting system & whole house audio. Spray foam insulation & geothermal HVAC. Lower maintenance exterior features include smart siding, composite deck & natural stone. No houses on 3 sides making for increased privacy & abundant natural light. Square footage approx. Seller is licensed realtor.

