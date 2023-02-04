Modern farmhouse in Bishops Bay! Light filled open concept kitchen straight out of a magazine. Quartz counters, open shelving, custom cabinetry, coffee station & stainless appliances. Vaulted ceiling in dining room with expansive views. Gas fireplace has solid stone surround. First floor office & mud room w/laundry. Beautiful owners suite upstairs. En-suite includes double vanity w/quartz counter, large custom tile shower & soaking tub, custom closet. 2 other bedrooms offer generous closets & shared bathroom. Lower level boasts plenty of room for entertaining, spacious rec room, private guest suite, full bathroom, fitness room & storage. Anderson windows. One of the larger lots in the back nine with open space & trails around. Custom paver patio, firepit & garden!
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $874,900
