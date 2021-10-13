 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $848,500

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $848,500

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $848,500

Spectacular home in Noll Valley! This custom built home offers privacy with magnificent views of prairie, woods and Ice age trail. Abundance of natural light bringing in the beauty of the outdoors! Majestic great room with fireplace, wet bar and walkout patio. Formal dining and living room with fireplace, private office, 2 staircases leading up to 2nd level that has spacious primary bedroom with fireplace, full bath w/ walk-in shower, jetted tub, sky light and balcony! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, PLUS loft! 3 car garage and full unfinished basement with windows.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Top three Esport events happening this fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics