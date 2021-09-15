 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $769,000

Stunning custom home in the Willows. Gourmet kitchen featuring 48 in. Wolf range with grill, stainless appliances, wine fridge, and large island. Two pantries for your convenience. Open floor plan with gorgeous 2-sided stone fireplace, vaulted beamed ceiling and stained glass window. Watch the sunrise from the spacious deck or relax on the large 2-level paver stone patio with fire pit surrounded by beautifully landscaped yard featuring a pond and waterfall. Entertaining is a breeze in the large basement with gorgeous rustic bar and temperature controlled wine cellar. Main floor master bath offers spa-like feel with walk-in shower and dual vanities. Jack and Jill bath connect two main floor bedrooms. A short walk to parks and a brand new elementary school!

