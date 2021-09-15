Stunning custom home in the Willows. Gourmet kitchen featuring 48 in. Wolf range with grill, stainless appliances, wine fridge, and large island. Two pantries for your convenience. Open floor plan with gorgeous 2-sided stone fireplace, vaulted beamed ceiling and stained glass window. Watch the sunrise from the spacious deck or relax on the large 2-level paver stone patio with fire pit surrounded by beautifully landscaped yard featuring a pond and waterfall. Entertaining is a breeze in the large basement with gorgeous rustic bar and temperature controlled wine cellar. Main floor master bath offers spa-like feel with walk-in shower and dual vanities. Jack and Jill bath connect two main floor bedrooms. A short walk to parks and a brand new elementary school!
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $769,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Long concessions lines, lack of mask wearing on concourses irk Badgers fans at first home football game
Only 28 of 43 concessions locations were open for the Badgers' season opener at Camp Randall. Officials hope more will be open for Saturday's game against Eastern Michigan.
-
- 5 min to read
“You’ll see somebody get better and better, and then you’ll be off for a day or two and come back and learn, ‘Oh, they died.'"
"We have a load of family here," his uncle said. "Everybody knew him. He was a good person all the way around."
The new order extends the mandate, which was set to expire next week, until Oct. 8.
A touring Taco Fest with a planned stop at Breese Stevens Field next week is leaving a trail of unhappy taco lovers, and may get its Madison gig canceled.
The East Side destination is aimed at dog owners who enjoy beer and, unlike other dog-friendly businesses, has an off-leash area and lots of exited hounds.
Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets, parking and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin hosts Eastern Michigan
Whether you are heading down to Camp Randall or watching from the comfort of your couch, the State Journal has Badgers fans covered with a breakdown of everything they need to know as No. 18 Wisconsin tries to get back on track against Eastern Michigan on Saturday night.
Kyle Johnson and Gwen Shales hope to open East Johnson Family restaurant at 824 E. Johnson St., across from The Robin Room, by the end of October.
Jim Polzin: The Badgers offense lacks imagination and execution. That needs to change, starting this week
UW has lost six consecutive games to ranked opponents dating to late in the 2019 season. The Badgers have scored 10 or fewer points the last four of those games. What gives? And what needs to change?
A wrong-way driver caused a fatal crash on Highway 51 in the town of Dunn on Saturday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.