4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $750,000

Welcome home to Middleton Hills! The best features of this custom home are the functional 3-level floor plan, high-end features, and a walk-out lower level to a large backyard, rare for the neighborhood. This 4 bed, 3.5 bath has everything you'd want, including a spa-like master bath with huge tile shower, double vanity, separate toilet room and two walk in closets! Work from home? First floor office! Kitchen boasts gas range, center island with quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. New Lennox furnace and A/C in 2020. New roof in 2018. First floor laundry room! Walkable to Northside Elementary, grocery, restaurants, coffee, 2 parks. Middleton Hills is a Frank Lloyd Wright design inspired neighborhood adjacent to Pheasant Branch Conservancy with walking and biking trails.

