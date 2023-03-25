Welcome to this stunning custom design and built ranch home that exudes warmth and charm from the moment you step inside. Custom oak trim and red oak flooring add character and elegance throughout the spacious bedrooms, while a large kitchen w/ premium quartz countertops provides ample space for cooking and entertaining. The finished walkout basement offers even more room to relax or play, while a screened porch is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee or watch the sunset. Outside, this beautiful property backs up to a peaceful walking path where you can take in nature's beauty at its finest. Like new, this home has been meticulously maintained so you can move right in without lifting a finger. Only 15 minutes to downtown Madison. Middleton Schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Andrew Drake, of Oregon, has a "Wheel of Fortune"-watching routine after dinner every night with his wife and three young children, but never …
David Metzig, 72, and Jan Metzig, 71, were found inside their town of Wolf River around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, and a TV station reported their so…
Mark Johnson said the 2023 NCAA championship was the toughest of the seven he has won as Badgers coach.
"I wasn't trying to kill him, just scare (him) away and I didn't think I was going to hit him," Jakira Anderson told police, court documents state.
TV and radio broadcasts are planned for Sunday's Frozen Four national championship game between the Badgers and Buckeyes.