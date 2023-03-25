Welcome to this stunning custom design and built ranch home that exudes warmth and charm from the moment you step inside. Custom oak trim and red oak flooring add character and elegance throughout the spacious bedrooms, while a large kitchen w/ premium quartz countertops provides ample space for cooking and entertaining. The finished walkout basement offers even more room to relax or play, while a screened porch is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee or watch the sunset. Outside, this beautiful property backs up to a peaceful walking path where you can take in nature's beauty at its finest. Like new, this home has been meticulously maintained so you can move right in without lifting a finger. Only 15 minutes to downtown Madison. Middleton Schools.