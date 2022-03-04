 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $680,000

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $680,000

Light-filled, impeccably maintained prairie craftsman bungalow in desirable Middleton Hills. 4 bedrooms w/5 bed potential/3.5 baths features beautiful, rich hardwood floors throughout main level. Warmly finished with formal dining room + spacious living space featuring three-way gas fireplace & large windows. Wonderful chef kitchen boasts center island w/ breakfast bar, granite counter tops & ss appliances. Main level primary bedroom features walk-thru closet to spacious bath w/ walk-in shower, jetted tub & double vanity. Main level also includes additional bedroom or office, half bath & laundry. Lower level includes 2 large bedrooms, den/office (5th bed) 2 full baths & rec room. 2 car attached garage. Enjoy the back deck & patio + just steps to Pheasant Branch Conservancy & parks.

