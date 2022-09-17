4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $674,900

This spacious, open ranch is move-in ready! Welcoming foyer leads to large living room with custom bookshelves. Eat-in kitchen has unique island with banquet seating, SS apps, granite countertops, large farm sink, and walk in pantry. All 3 main level bedrooms have their own private ensuite!! Primary includes WIC and tiled shower. Lower level JUST completed to add family room 4th bed, full bath. LL also includes large bonus space with unlimited potential. 3 car garage and mudroom w/locker drop zone for max storage/organization. Spend time outside on the deck, around the fire pit, or near the playset! Highly rated Middleton Schools!