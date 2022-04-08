 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $669,000

Showings start 4/7. Immaculate 4 BR/3.5 BA home in highly sought-after Middleton Hills! Open & airy main lvl feat. beautifully refinished birch hardwood floors, tons of natural light & woodburning FP. Kitchen boasts cherry cabinets, solid & natural stone counters, SS apps & island. Entertaining is a breeze w/spacious dining area & bar area w/bev fridge. Enjoy the warmer weather on your Trex deck, overlooking a professionally landscaped yard. Upstairs you’ll find 3 beds incl. stunning primary suite that offers private deck w/amazing views, gorgeous remodeled spa-like bath w/dual shower heads. Exposed lower level w/finished rec room, 4th bedroom & spacious laundry. Many extras like built-in speakers, smart home features, beautiful solid wood trim. Walk to conservancy, park & restaurants!

