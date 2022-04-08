 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $659,900

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $659,900

Showings start April 10th at 11am. Stunning Prairie Style Contemporary home in the popular Middleton Hills Subdivision. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, sun-filled property is adjacent to greenspace so no one can build across the street. Maple floors, screen porch, main floor laundry, open floor plan, to go along with a spacious master suite w/jetted tub. Master has a walk out balcony, as does the 2nd and 4th bedrooms. Walk to schools, parks, dining shopping and the popular Middleton Conservancy. Newer items include: Furnace, AC, Water Heater, Water Softener, Sump Pump.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics