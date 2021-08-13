Exceptional home in The Community of Bishops Bay! 4 bdrm + office or in-law quarters, 4 baths with upgraded lighting, hardware and window coverings throughout. Beautiful open kitchen with SS, granite counter tops, upgraded range and professional hood, large pantry with wine refrigerator, mud room / laundry, master suite on main level, two bedrooms upstairs with Jack & Jill bath, bdrm with full bath and family room in walk-out LL, enclosed 3 season porch, fully insulated 2 car garage, unfinished LL includes workshop, exercise / play room and lots of storage. Well maintained with RO drinking water system, radon mitigation and professional yard, HVAC and extermination services. 2021 HOA dues $1,300 and include use of community pool, gym and clubhouse.
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $659,000
