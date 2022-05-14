4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $649,900

Beautiful custom built 2 story west side home in the Middleton School District, including Pope Farm Elementary. Tons of natural light, the right mix of light and the dark finished, gorgeous great room with stone fireplace, coffered ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with solid surface countertops, SS appliances, lg island, plus access to deck off kitchen. Mud room off garage. Second floor offers a spacious master suite with lg walk-in closet, laundry and two ample sized bedrooms. Exposed LL offers you a 4th bdrm with exposure, full bath, family room with walk out to rear yard and ample storage. This home is a true must see. Expect to be impressed. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths!