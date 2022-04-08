4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $649,900

Showings start 4/9.Middleton Schools! Beautiful colonial home in the highly desired Foxridge neighborhood has been cared for by the same owner for the past 23 yrs. Open kitchen/dining/living rm area is a great space for entertaining. Spacious kitchen features maple flrs, granite counters, gas stove, mirco/convection oven & tile backsplash w/under cab. lighting. Living rm w/wood fireplace & beautiful built-ins. Screened porch overlooks the perfectly landscaped yard. Master bdrm includes walk-in closet & private bath w/dbl vanity, walk-in shower & jetted soaking tub. LL features a huge rec rm, full bath, office area & large storage area. Main level laundry & huge 2 car garage. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, parks & more. Roof, siding, windows & gutters updated in the past 5 yrs.