Hepa-filter for air purification. Stunning custom-built ranch home. The main floor boasts 2 large bedrooms & 2 baths, offering ample space for relaxation and comfort. Soaring 9ft ceilings and beautiful red oak flooring accent the open concept design. The custom kitchen features Amish cabinetry, premium quartz countertops and walks out to a large screened and covered porch. Need more space? Check out the finished basement! A 3rd bedroom with full bath, large family room and a 4th bedroom that can be used as a bonus rm or flex space highlight the space. Full exposure that walks out to the backyard and full size windows add light and bring warmth. Built above Wisconsin energy standards, ensuring maximum efficiency all year round. Like new, this home has been meticulously maintained!
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $649,900
