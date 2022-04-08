Showings start 4/7. Beautiful 4 bedroom/3.5 bath in Middleton School District! Enter to gleaming maple hardwood floors and spacious living room anchored by gas FP. Open & airy layout, perfect for hosting gatherings. Stunning kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless appliances, island, tile backsplash & pantry. Dining area walks out to patio. Large laundry/mud room leads to drywalled 2-car garage, with plenty of extra storage space. Head upstairs to find 3 sizable bedrooms, including primary suite feat. tray ceiling, dual vanity ensuite and walk-in shower. Endless possibilities in the lower level rec room with built-in cabinets. Downstairs also offers 4th BR and 3rd full bath, as well as plenty of unfinished storage space. Great location near schools, parks & shopping!
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $629,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died from traumatic injuries she suffered during a fall down a riverbank while hiking alone in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
Graham Mertz is still the starting quarterback at Wisconsin after two seasons that have left him wanting more. Why the junior-to-be embraced change — and competition — during a busy offseason.
Thoughts on the Badgers football team's adjustments on offense, a redshirt freshman turning heads and more in a look at what stood out from Wisconsin's sixth spring practice.
Jim Henderson said he left because of "a lack of support from UW System leadership."
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Run, Tommy, run: Former governor would bring some much-needed experience to race
Thoughts on the offensive line's struggles, a potential star safety and more included in today's observations from Badgers football practice.
With noncompetitive races and the defeat of conservative challengers, incoming supervisors are poised to accelerate recent reforms to county government.
Unofficial results in contested county and municipal races in Dane County and school races and referendums in the surrounding area.
The Iron County Sheriff's Office said foul play is not suspected in the death of Dr. Kelsey Musgrove of Middleton.
10.8% of hospital nursing jobs in Wisconsin were vacant last year, the highest level since 2005, a new report said.