PRICE REDUCED $18,200! This elegant ranch style home with over 2,700sqft of finished space will astound with lofty 9’ ceilings, beautiful LVP floors & private backyard with farm views! Enjoy cooking in the chef’s kitchen feat. SS apps, granite counters, a walk-in pantry & island w/ breakfast bar. Entertain in the open concept living room around the gas FP. Relax in the sophisticated master w/ vaulted ceilings, WIC & en suite w/ his&hers vanities + sizable walk-in shower w/ floor-to-ceiling tile. The exposed LL is the perfect hangout space w/ large rec room + 4th bed & full bath for guests. Bonus space in partially finished game room/workout Room for add'l 550 sqft +tons of storage space! Enjoy the benefits of the Middleton-Cross Plains School District while savoring your new home in style!
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $619,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
The alleged shooter who attacked an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, and then drove to Madison “seriously contemplated” att…
Frank Kaminsky spent three seasons with the Phoenix Suns but his time was cut short in 2021-22 due to a knee injury. Now, the 29-year-old veteran heads closer to home with an Eastern Conference team.
The shooter at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park traveled to the "Madison area" before returning back to Illinois on Monday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.
Rossi's Pizza & Vintage Arcade, a Monona favorite, known for its video games, giant pizzas, and affordable family fun, had closed after 19 years.
The house, constructed in the late 1800s and most recently the home of Uno Pizzeria & Grill, will be used for community space and a fitness center for a 64-unit workforce housing development.
Events and closings scheduled for the Fourth of July.
Donald Trump disagrees with our Founding Fathers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Madison police began calling in a SWAT team around 5 p.m. on Monday, after learning that Robert Crimo III's phone had pinged in the Madison area.
On Wednesday, authorities revealed that the suspect in the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting had contemplated an attack in Madison. Here's what we know about it.
Split Wisconsin Supreme Court rules drop boxes are illegal, voters must mail or hand-deliver absentee ballots to clerk
The state Supreme Court's ruling comes four months before a high-stakes Nov. 8 election for both major political parties.