4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $615,000

Middleton School/Pope Farm Elem. Welcome to a custom-built, sunny, spacious & beautiful 4 bed/4 full bath 2862 SqFt 2 story home in Autumn Ridge neighborhood. The house features an open floor plan, 9-foot ceilings & wood floorings; a living room w/gas FP & huge windows overlooking green space; large gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertop, curved kitchen island, walk-in pantry, & SS appliances; an open dining area leads to a screened porch to enjoy peace & quiet; an office w/french doors & huge windows; a generous master suite w/vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, full bath, & dual sinks; upstairs laundry; a finished/exposed LL expands the living space w/family/game area, 1 bed/1 full bath. Energy star house & 2-car garage w/extra storage. Close to parks, shopping & restaurants. UHP included.

