4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $614,900

Showings start Sat. 1/29. Abundant light streams into this impeccably finished home in the Middleton school district with Pope Farm Elementary! You’ll love the open first floor of this like-new home with room to grow. Spacious living room features enormous windows and gas fireplace with tile surround & large mantle. Kitchen is accented by granite counters, crown molding, large island, stainless appliances, and easy flow into the dining area (with deck access). The main floor is rounded out by a flex room w/ french doors, half bath, and mudroom/laundry. Upper floor houses all bedrooms, including an owner’s suite featuring a tray ceiling, recessed can lighting, large closet, and spacious bath w/ dual sinks, walk-in shower, and soaking tub. Great home in a wonderful location, so don't wait!