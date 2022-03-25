4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $589,900

Showings start 3/24. Attractive & light-filled 4-bed, 3.5 bath in the sought after Middleton School District and Sauk Heights neighborhood. ML features fresh interior paint, refinished hardwood floors, flex room, living room that offers an abundance of natural light with cozy gas fp & combo kitchen dining area w/beautiful granite countertops & SS appliances. 3 sizable bedrooms upstairs including a primary suite w/DV sink, walk-in closet, walk-in shower and jetted tub. Additional flex/office space on the second level is perfect for working from home! LL features a 4th bed, full bath w/shower/tub, gas fireplace and built-in speakers to enjoy the big game or movie. Don’t forget about the maintenance free deck, 3 car attached garage and whole home humidifier and sump pump w/ battery backup!