4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $585,000

Stunning custom built 4-bedroom home in Middleton School District. Beautiful kitchen accented w/ maple cabinets, granite counters, a large pantry & kitchen Island. Relax in the great room w/ stunning hardwood floors, fireplace, & window nook. The three-season room could be the most loved & used room in the house. Enjoy music with the built-in speakers on the main level. The windows provide plenty of natural light without losing privacy. A generous master suite w/large walk-in closet, full bath, and dual sinks. Laundry located on the main level. Finished lower level provides 4th Bedroom, flex space for viewing your favorite movies & an exercise room. If you are looking for a hassle-free move in ready home just minutes away from shopping & great restaurants, this is the one!