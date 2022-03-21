What an unique house in a park setting!! This 4 bdrm soft contemporary ranch house brings you to a relaxing & comfy resort. Sunny great room w/ large bay-window + dual skylights, huge gourmet kitchen w/ ample and quality cabinets, hard surface counter tops; Sun-room w/ walls of windows over look large back yard to a wide scale view of the nature. Remodeled master suite w/ walk-in closet, See-Thru fireplaces in Living Rm and in master bedroom & updated bathroom; jetted-bath & separate shower. Wrap-around deck with benches. Roof 2018; Furnace 2021; Over 500 plants and flowers were planted at the backyard after New Septic system installed in Fall 2021; Seller has pre-paid $2500 to install a drainage system at the backyard and to level the backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $468,000
