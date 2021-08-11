 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $1,365,000

Just minutes from downtown Middleton, this idyllic property offers unparalleled views to the west. Gorgeous, custom-built home nestled on 7.47 acres of restored native prairie with tranquil nature paths through the property. The salt water pool, hot tub, and sports court make this the ultimate home for entertaining or decompressing. The sweeping sunsets can be enjoyed from the deck, patio or screened porch. Oversized 3 car garage with heated floors and a workshop. First floor master with a private deck and access to the hot tub. Multiple spaces make this an ideal option for work from home. Two bedrooms up and a large, theater/ game room in the lower level which opens to the pool. Custom mill work, cherry woodwork, gourmet kitchen with granite, Miele and Sub-Zero.

