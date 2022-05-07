 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $674,900

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $674,900

Stunning 2 story home in the McFarland School Dist! Entryway opens to a vaulted living room w/ custom floor-to-ceiling trap windows, engineered oak floors, & gas fp. French doors off entry lead to add'l room great for an office or playroom. Modern kitchen offers quartz counters, SS appliances, granite center island w/ breakfast bar, & access to the gorgeous 3-season porch featuring composite deck floors, vaulted ceilings, & wood fp. ML also houses the mud room, separate laundry room, half bath, & Owner's Suite with walk-in closet & en suite bath that offers dual sink vanity, large soaker tub & tiled shower. UL has 3 bedrooms w/ tons of natural light & ample closet space plus a full bath. Finished LL provides add'l living space, full bathroom w/ standing shower & separate storage room.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics