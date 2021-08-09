4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $674,900

Custom built 4 BR/3.5BA California prairie style in McFarland is filled with modern, contemporary finishes. Ideal work from home opportunity in the bright front office! Living room boasts a gas fireplace & overlooks dining area. Kitchen ft. DuraSupreme cabinetry and is completed w/ SS apps (gas range) & Quartz island. Seamless open concept floor plan is an entertainer's delight. Relax on the spacious screen porch or the deck overlooking the backyard! Private master suite has walk-in shower, heated tile floors, dual vanities & a walk-in closet. LL rec room w/ bar area ft. garden views of the backyard and add'l br/ba. Heated 3 car garage w/ mudroom & newly installed solar panels nearly eliminate the electric bill. Desirable Park View Estates neighborhood & McFarland schools.