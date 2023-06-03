Showings begin 6/2/2023. Ready to stop scrolling and start living? Welcome to beautiful McFarland! This 5-bedroom, 3.5-bath home is what you've been dreaming of. Step inside and you'll instantly be greeted by a spacious, light-filled living and dining room that begs for family dinners and lazy Sunday mornings by the fire. LVP floors lead you into a kitchen that's a chef's dream, boasting white cabinets, a stunning island, subway tile backsplash, a double oven stove, and quartz countertops! Upstairs, the primary bedroom offers an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet as well as 3 additional beds and a bath. Downstairs, the 5th bedroom and bathroom could become your new guest room or hobby space, plus loads of storage and a cozy family area. See list of updates. Come see for yourself!