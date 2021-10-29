Showings start Sunday 10-31. This fantastic ranch home has an expansive great room with a gas fireplace, a large master suite with a window seat located away from the secondary bedrooms, expanded garage, and 9' ceilings on both main and LL level, A dinette bay. mud room and front porch all add to the spacious main level. Lower level has a huge rec room with dry bar, workout area and bedroom w/ walk in closet. A bathroom rounds out this finished space. Homesite is easy to maintain with a 16x12 patio designed to capture Sun Rises and sun sets. This is a great spot for a cup of coffee in the a.m. Enjoy the professionally deigned landscaping and easy to care for yard. Home is move in ready and you can be in before the Holiday season. Seller is a licensed realtor in the State of WI.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $519,900
