This fantastic ranch home has an expansive great room with a gas fireplace, a large master suite with a window seat located away from the secondary bedrooms, expanded garage, and 9' ceilings on both main and LL level, A dinette bay. mud room and front porch all add to the spacious main level. Lower level has a huge rec room with dry bar, workout area and bedroom w/ walk in closet. A bathroom rounds out this finished space. Homesite is easy to maintain with a 16x12 patio designed to capture Sun Rises and sun sets. This is a great spot for a cup of coffee in the a.m. Enjoy the professionally deigned landscaping and easy to care for yard. Home is being market value priced $499,900-$519,900. Seller is a licensed realtor in the State of WI.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $499,900
