Showings 1/21. Welcome to this spacious 2 stry 4 bdrm 2.5 bath home featuring an open floor plan that invites you to walk-in & enjoy all the features you have been searching for! When you enter the front door, the office/flex room to your left & view to the fenced rear yard with a play structure. As you continue to the kitchen, you have up-to-date slate appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar & walk-in pantry. There is still more to enjoy: the great room has a stone front gas fireplace with mantel + dinette with room to expand for entertaining & a large first floor laundry room. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms, full bath + large owner's suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, gracious bath with double sink & walk-in tile shower. LL is roughed in for a full bath & your final touches!
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $474,900
