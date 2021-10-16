Immaculate & move-in ready, this home is a must see. Enjoy the ease of main-level living w a light-filled spacious living area, 3BR & 2BA. Primary BR is detailed w tray ceilings & ensuite w decorative floor tile. The well-equipped kitchen has it all including a center island & separate pantry. A laundry room/mudroom complete this main level area & a south-facing deck is great for summer entertaining. The lower level has a spacious family/play area w a 4th BR & 3rd full BA – ideal for guests & you will find plenty of storage on both levels. The attractive neutral décor also adds to this home’s appeal, giving the new owners a perfect opportunity to add their own splash of color! McFarland schools & close to everything that living in the Madison area has to offer – check this one out!
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $424,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Did you catch any of these changes that hit this year?
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst did not offer details on Jalen Berger's dismissal, but multiple sources said Berger missed meetings and workouts before being removed from the team.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Stimulus checks were a lifeline for Americans during the pandemic. Could more aid for seniors be on the way?
Jalen Berger, a four-star recruit out of Newark, N.J. who was one of the top recruits in UW's 2020 class, is the third running back to leave the team this season. Here's what we know.
Police attempted to arrest a wanted man when he ran. During the arrest, a round was fired and the officer was hit.
"The stories I hear and the screenshots I see are repulsive, and absolutely outside the bounds of ethical behavior between a teacher and a student," a former director of the marching band organization said.
Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
Lt. Reginald Patterson is a 15-year veteran of the department and head of patrol in the city's West Police District.
Culver's CurderBurger, a novelty burger the Prairie du Sac-based chain is selling Friday, for one day only, tastes not too different from the company's ButterBurger with cheese.