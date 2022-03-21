 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $410,000

Showings start 3/17. Welcome Home to Highland Oaks! You'll enjoy entertaining in this open floor plan with updated kitchen and a beautiful screened porch. Finished basement with walk-out patio to enjoy your private backyard. Gardening is made easy with a large utility shed and micro-irrigation system. this home will save you money with a new furnace, Smart Thermostat and brand new solar panels.

