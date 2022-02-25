4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $1,095,000

LAKE HOUSE, LAKE VIEWS & LAKE LIFE- Enjoy expansive panoramic views from this lovely 2 story home w/ a charming front porch and expansive lakeside deck. Nestled on a level lot (89 ft of frontage) on Lake Waubesa in the heart of Mcfarland you will be impressed by the expansive light-filled open floor plan w/ both a great room & living room-perfect for quiet moments or entertaining. Appreciate the stylish & quality finishes throughout this home – the beautiful kitchen w/ vaulted ceiling & granite countertops, the rustic stone fireplace, wood flooring, well-appointed bathrooms, main lvl Owner’s Suite & main lvl laundry. This home is a perfect opportunity to enjoy the lake lifestyle you’ve been longing for –all this and a short drive to Downtown Madison!